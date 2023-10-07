Outspoken, assertive and scrappy are adjectives that embody the DIY punk of Panic Shack. Influenced by fellow all-female acts ESG and The Slits, the four-piece challenge the increasing cost of living on ‘Meal Deal’, and toxic masculinity on ‘I Don’t Really Like It’, taken from 2022’s rowdy EP Baby Shack. Formed in Cardiff and signed to independent Welsh label Clwb Creative, expect garish animal print, irate bass and references to the member’s working-class upbringings when the ensemble are on the stage.