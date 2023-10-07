Artist

Panic Shack

Top trackWho's Got My Lighter?

About Panic Shack

Outspoken, assertive and scrappy are adjectives that embody the DIY punk of Panic Shack. Influenced by fellow all-female acts ESG and The Slits, the four-piece challenge the increasing cost of living on ‘Meal Deal’, and toxic masculinity on ‘I Don’t Really Like It’, taken from 2022’s rowdy EP Baby Shack. Formed in Cardiff and signed to independent Welsh label Clwb Creative, expect garish animal print, irate bass and references to the member’s working-class upbringings when the ensemble are on the stage.

Posted by DICE

Upcoming events

Future Days w/ Pigs x7, The Bug Club, Big Joanie +Sat, 7 Oct
The CrossingBirmingham
MUTATIONS FESTIVAL 2023 - Weekend 2 Nov - 5 Nov
Various Venues, BrightonBrighton
MUTATIONS FESTIVAL 2023 - Friday Fri, 3 Nov
Various Venues, BrightonBrighton
Fat White Family + Just Mustard + Panic Shack + DitzFri, 3 Nov
Marble FactoryBristol
Bob VylanThu, 16 Nov
Boiler ShopNewcastle
Bob VylanFri, 17 Nov
O2 RitzManchester
Bob VylanFri, 24 Nov
CHALK Brighton
Bob VylanSat, 25 Nov
O2 Forum Kentish TownLondon