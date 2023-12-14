“I feel like hopefully it’s more exciting to witness, more exciting to listen to,” Panda Bear says of his shapeshifting experimental sound. An instrumental member of Animal Collective and a “sonic sorcerer” (The Guardian), the multi-instrumentalist has won acclaim for melding together psychedelic sounds, left-field samples and heavily layered vocals – most famously on 2007’s Person Pitch, which is widely considered as one of the most influential albums of the 2000s. A performer at Sydney Opera House and Primavera Sound, over his career, the introspective indie great has joined forces to create music with fellow trailblazers Sonic Boom and Daft Punk.