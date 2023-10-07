For years, shoegaze band Panchiko were shrouded in mystery. Formed in Nottingham in the late ’90s by a group of schoolboys, a copy of their 2020 under-the-radar debut EP, D>E>A>T>H>M>E>T>A>L (released shortly before they disbanded) sent the internet into a frenzy after being discovered in a charity shop 16 years later. Once its members – who had all but abandoned their quest for musical stardom – were tracked down, they revived the dreampop ensemble and haven’t looked back since: rereleasing their hazy emo records, performing at SXSW and touring the US.