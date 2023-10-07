Artist

Panchiko

Top trackD>E>A>T>H>M>E>T>A>L

About Panchiko

For years, shoegaze band Panchiko were shrouded in mystery. Formed in Nottingham in the late ’90s by a group of schoolboys, a copy of their 2020 under-the-radar debut EP, D>E>A>T>H>M>E>T>A>L (released shortly before they disbanded) sent the internet into a frenzy after being discovered in a charity shop 16 years later. Once its members – who had all but abandoned their quest for musical stardom – were tracked down, they revived the dreampop ensemble and haven’t looked back since: rereleasing their hazy emo records, performing at SXSW and touring the US.

Upcoming events

Panchiko + AlbertaSat, 7 Oct
TrabendoParis
PanchikoWed, 1 Nov
Brudenell Social ClubLeeds
PanchikoFri, 3 Nov
The Mash HouseEdinburgh
PanchikoWed, 8 Nov
HeavenLondon
PanchikoFri, 10 Nov
Concorde 2Brighton
PanchikoThu, 30 Nov
ARCI BellezzaMilano