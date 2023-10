Brooklyn sextet Pan Arcadia describe themselves as a “group of guys recording tracks in a shack.” Bonding over a mutual love of the Ramones and The Velvet Underground in detention as teenagers, the band – who inject their alternative rock sound with a warm helping of brass – debuted in 2021 and have since performed at The Bowery Ballroom, put an indie spin on tracks by Vampire Weekend and Beyoncé, and released their self-titled debut album in 2023.