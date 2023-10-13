Shimmering synths, giant melodies and undercurrents of Chicago house and Detroit techno come together to shape the eclectic sound of Palms Trax. Heavily influenced by New York’s Nu Groove label, the NTS mainstay caught the attention of Dutch electronic tastemakers Dekmantel after the release of 2013’s Equation. Ever since, worldly lo-fi grooves on EPs To Paradise (2019) and Petu (2021) have earnt the DJ yearly ’80s-flavoured sets at the label’s Amsterdam festival, and a virtual club night in video game Grand Theft Auto Online.