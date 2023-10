Fusing together turbulent breakdowns with sharp lyricism and a hip-hop flow, Long Island’s Pain of Truth debuted during the height of the pandemic with ’90s-inspired EP No Blame… Just Facts (2020) – a collection of relentless, quickfire tracks built for moshing. Earning a reputation for their energetic stage presence – which sees them stomp, leap and kick across the stage – in 2023, the five-piece raised their profile further opening for genre veterans Madball.