Singer Pabllo Vittar is popstar and drag queen with a global presence, having collaborated with the likes of Diplo, Major Lazer and Charli XCX and being immortalised as a Sim on the The Sims 4 (complete with a simlish version of her song ’Buzina’). But she’s also a symbol of hope and resistance in her native Brazil, where anti-LGBTQIA+ hostility runs high. Vittar uses her platform to actively advocate for change and the improvement of the lives of LGBTQIA+ people worldwide.