Formerly known as Final Fantasy, Toronto-based singer, composer and producer Owen Pallett creates both baroque indie songs and vivid classical scores with equal technical brilliance. A violinist since the age of three, their sophomore album He Poos Clouds (2006) won the inaugural Polaris Music Prize, while their production genius has seen them work with Arcade Fire, Pet Shop Boys and Taylor Swift. Creating Oscar-nominated scores for films, ballets and internationally renowned orchestras, their live performances have been described as “dizzying, dazzling and surprisingly forceful” by The Guardian.