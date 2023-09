Tottenham rapper Oscar #Worldpeace blends hip-hop, gararge, grime and R&B to create his distinct sound and fresh lyrics. He has co-signs from some of the biggest names in the industry, including The Streets’ Mike Skinner, who slid into his DMs after hearing one track and took him on as a protogé. Skinner featured alongside Knucks and Etta Bond on #Worldpeace’s introspective LP Sporadic adding a touch of star power to an already strong album.