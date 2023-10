Initially coming together for a performance at a local fundraising gala, Os Quatro e Meia found themselves at the top of Portugal’s album charts with Pontos nos Is (2017) and O Tempo Vai Esperar (2020). Inspired by the rich culture and history of their hometown Coimbra, the group’s mellow sunlit sound exists as a vehicle for traditional Portuguese musical styles, with a folk-pop twist. Live, expect powerful vocals to be backed by a symphony of violin, bass, piano and guitar.