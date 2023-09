With their top five US hit ‘Slam’, Queens group Onyx became one of the first hip-hop acts of the early ’90s to mash gritty hardcore rap with the sensibilities of punk and metal. They’re renowned for their unpredictable live performances and their collaborations with hardcore band Biohazard. In 2023, the now-duo embarked on a tour to mark the 30th anniversary of their 1993 debut album Bacdafucup.