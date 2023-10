Öona Dahl’s passion for electronic music ignited when she stumbled upon a Björk vinyl at a local garage sale in New York as a teen. Quickly teaching herself how to produce and DJ, her textured ambient electronica style – which she injects with flashes of house and techno, and layers with otherworldly vocals – began to take shape. Since, she’s released tracks on Anjunadeep and Hallucienda, and played alongside Jody Wisternoff and DJ Tennis at Watergate, Club Space Miami and E1.