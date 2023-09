Broadly known as an R&B singer, Omar covers hip-hop, soul, jazz, funk, ragga and both Latin and Caribbean dance music. Truthfully, he makes Omar music; far more than the sum of its myriad parts. His refusal to rest or compromise his many artistic directions is key to his credibility, with artists including India.Arie, Erykah Badu, Angie Stone and Stevie Wonder all fans of his music, with Wonder even writing a song for the two of them to duet.