What song would you want played at your funeral? For comedian Olga Koch, it’s Kim Petras’s ‘Death By Sex’. “The idea is that you have so much sex that it kills you, but she’s so sexy that you keep having sex with her even after you’re dead, in the afterlife,” Koch explains. “No matter what age I die, or whatever the circumstances, I do ultimately just want people to still want to have sex with me.” The Russian-born comedian has received laurels for her shows from The Guardian, Edinburgh Comedy Awards and The National Comedy Awards. You can catch her shows on Amazon Prime and BBC Sounds. Or, better yet, go see her in her element – live on stage.