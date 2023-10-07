IUDs, asexual wellbeing, revenge, mental health – these are just a few of the topics that Okay Kaya turns into memorable soundbites on her 2020 album, Surviving Is The New Living. She reworks the proverb ‘revenge is a dish best served cold’, instead singing “Revenge is a dish that is best not to eat/It is tepid ranch with some celery/Revenge is a snack/You can have as a treat.” In 2022, the Norwegian-American pop-R&B singer kicked things up a notch with her concept album SAP, which she wrote and produced herself.