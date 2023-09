Lightning-speed punk rock is the forte of Minneapolis’s Off With Their Heads. With a string of heart-rending melodic rock EPs and 7” vinyl singles in the ’00s, the band have maintained their emotional edge with rosier punk offerings in more recent years. Spurred by frontman Ryan Young’s husky vocals, this rawness comes into its own at the band’s mellow stripped-back performances, which occasionally feature segments from comedians, spoken word artists and poets.