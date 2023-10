“Ice cold bass music” is how Tyler Coomb – aka Of The Trees – defines his take on electronic music. As his name suggests, the Maine-born, Colorado-based producer takes inspiration from nature to craft his ambient tracks, often juxtaposing organic samples with buzzing synths and hard basslines. An opener for DJs including REZZ and CloZee, in 2022 he founded his own experimental bass-centric record label, Memory Palace.