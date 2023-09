With an emboldened point of view and a flair for hip-hop production, lyrical MC Oddisee’s flow doesn’t compromise on depth. Against a self-produced backdrop of jazz and retro soul shaped by his family’s Sudanese heritage, Oddisee tackles politics and social issues with The Good Fight (2015) and The Iceberg (2017). Find him accompanied by his five-piece band, The Good Company, on stage, delivering a cappella verses and energising anthems in equal measure.