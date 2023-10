October and The Eyes certified her live credentials when she toured the UK with friend Yves Tumor back in 2022. Like Tumor, the London-based Kiwi makes what is, at its core, rock music, but twists it into something strange and unfamiliar, filtering the psych-garage, post-punk and rockabilly she listened to at home in rural New Zealand through “the gauze of modernity and electronics”. The result – as heard on her 2022 EP Who Upset You? – hits the sweet spot between industrial and psychedelic.