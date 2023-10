Originally from Bermuda, Obeka mixes influences from his native archipelago with Black-British sounds – the DJ and producer is one of the standard bearers for Afro-Caribbean identity in England, where he has been living since he was 16. Based in Manchester, he’s absorbed the carnival and soundsystem influences on the ever-changing club scene. His Move Like So EP mixed bass music and West African percussion to create a dancehall atmosphere with dark and rainy undertones.