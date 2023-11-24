Nuovo Testamento is the Los Angeles & Bologna-based trio lighting up the dance floor with their uniquely dark italo disco-flavored pop hits. Following the release of the coldwave cult favorite Exposure EP in 2019 on Avant! Records, their widely acclaimed full length New Earth exploded onto the dance floor. Including instant synthpop staple “the Searcher,” alongside Hi-NRG homage “Michelle Michelle” and goth-tinged hits like “Golden Boy,” New Earth is widely considered across genres to be one of 2021’s best underground albums of the year.