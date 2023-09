It was during her fine art studies that Nuha Ruby Ra became involved in the DIY avant-punk scene. The singer’s debut album, How To Move, was a 24 minute-long confessional of jittery synths and ominous guitar work, with clever nods to her Egyptian heritage throughout. She won the 2020 Green Man Rising prize, and has toured with the likes of Fat White Family, Amyl and the Sniffers, and Yard Act.