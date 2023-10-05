Meeting at university in London and bonding over their shared love of Phoebe Bridgers and Neil Young, Robbie Carman and Pilar Matji Cabello formed nudista, a dreamy folk-pop project with its head firmly in the clouds. Written and recorded in the midst of the pandemic, the duo used 2022’s soothing debut, Halfway Here,as “a kind of processing tool” to deal with their anxieties. Confronting topics including depression and numbness, Cabello’s tranquil vocals complement Carman’s hazy ’70s-inspired guitar instrumentals, making for a sonically intimate affair.