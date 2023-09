Multi-award winning composer, saxophonist and bandleader Nubya Garcia is a mainstay in London’s jazz scene, from her work as a member with Gary Crosby’s Tomorrow’s Warriors in her early career, to her album, SOURCE (2020),released under Concord Jazz. Her refined and intimate tenor saxophone-playing takes influences from dub, bebop and soul, earning comparisons to the work of Sonny Rollins and Pharoah Sanders.