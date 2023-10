Informed by drastic and exotic landscapes both real and imagined, Nu Genea is the passion project of DJ duo Massimo Di Lena and Lucio Aquilina. The Naples natives have much to go by in terms of immediate inspiration – the volcanic fields beneath Pompeii are reflected in their otherworldly output. Neo funk, spaced-out disco and subtle pigments of house make up the surrealist gumbo that is Nu Genea.