Parisian singer November Ultra, who partly takes her name from her idol Frank Ocean’s seminal mixtape, is a bedroom pop star who injects her acoustic ballads with quirky lo-fi production and confessional lyrics. Her pensive, piano-led rendition of ABBA’s ‘The Winner Takes It All’ found popularity on social media, and she’s opened shows for fellow French singer Pomme and earnt a one to watch nod from The Guardian for her album bedroom walls (2022), which sees her sing in French, English and Spanish.