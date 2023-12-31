An indisputable pioneer of Black British dance music, Norman Jay’s illustrious career contains many firsts. The ’80s saw his show on (then pirate) radio station Kiss FM coin the term “rare groove”, and his soundsystem, Good Times, introduced genres such as disco and funk to Notting Hill Carnival. Then, in the ’00s, he became the first DJ ever to be awarded an MBE. Whether he’s spinning his garage, soul and hip-hop mixes live on radio or at sweaty warehouse raves, one thing is for sure: Jay has more than proved himself as the UK’s godfather of groove.