Although major record labels couldn’t commit to their explicit hardcore hip-hop, Non Phixion became figureheads of New York’s underground with their grimy boom bap beats and hard-hitting bars. Between 1995 and 2006, the group opened for acts such as Cypress Hill, Beastie Boys and Slayer, while searching for a home for what would be their only – and cult favourite – release, 2002’s The Future Is Now. Initially reuniting to celebrate their 20th anniversary, Non Phixion continue to make live show appearances.