Artist

Non Phixion

About Non Phixion

Although major record labels couldn’t commit to their explicit hardcore hip-hop, Non Phixion became figureheads of New York’s underground with their grimy boom bap beats and hard-hitting bars. Between 1995 and 2006, the group opened for acts such as Cypress Hill, Beastie Boys and Slayer, while searching for a home for what would be their only – and cult favourite – release, 2002’s The Future Is Now. Initially reuniting to celebrate their 20th anniversary, Non Phixion continue to make live show appearances.

Posted by DICE
Non Phixion doesn’t have any events coming up on DICE. Follow them to stay up to date.