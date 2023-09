Adopting a fully animated persona, the mysterious Noizu is a master of the EDM, future house and bass house subgenres. His breakout track, ‘Lasers’, was singled out by Skrillex and Chris Lake for OWSLA’s HOWSLA EP in 2017. Now a champion for new talent, Noizu has always given away his own stems post-release to encourage other young producers, and has released several remix EPs spotlighting new talent.