Los Angeles-born, New York-based singer-songwriter Nina Nastasia imbues her medley of folk and Americana with a cloud of darkness. Her debut album, Dogs (2000), received frequent airplay from Radio 1’s John Peel, earning her a cult following. Known for her stripped-back string arrangements, introspective lyrics and work with Steve Albini, her 2022 album, Riderless Horse, was a powerful account of a decades-long abusive relationship.