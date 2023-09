Siberian-born singer, producer and DJ Nina Kraviz is best known for her daring mixing style and ear for obscure techno gems. Her sound expanded from techno and house to pop and psytrance, with 2022 and 2023 singles ‘Hace Ejercicios’ and ‘tarde’. In 2015, her record label трип (pronounced trip) was chosen as record label of the year by Mixmag.