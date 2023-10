Although Atlanta-based producer Nikki Nair considers his music techno, its wonky sound design pulls from ’00s DnB, UK bass, breakbeat and acid electro. Debuting in 2018, a conversation with techno producer Mike Banks about the political undertones of the genre inspired Nair to begin taking his unpredictable tracks more seriously. Since, he has brought his genre-blurring sound to the dancefloors of fabric, and Boiler Room showcases in India.