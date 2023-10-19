Blending hard-hitting riffs with hectic EDM and drum n bass, Cardiff's foremost nu-metal quintet Nightlives have quickly cemented themselves as heavy hitters in UK’s alternative music scene. Turning heads with their explosive live shows and an enormous sound that eclipses the small clubs they have frequented, they have gone on to share the stage with heavyweights such as Holding Absence, Hacktivist, VUKOVI & more. In 2023 the band have stormed back onto the scene with gusto, kicking off a new chapter with a fresh live set and huge ambitions, with new music setting the stage for a bright and noisy future.