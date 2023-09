Nick Waterhouse’s love affair with ’50s and ’60s R&B began when he landed a job in a Californian record store. His music – which is recorded predominantly using analogue equipment – dusts off the sounds from this era and sprinkles them with vibrant moments of jazz and rockabilly. A producer for other acts including tourmates the Allah-Las, his 2021 release, Promenade Blue, was described as “an album that deserves to be listened to from front to back” by Clash.