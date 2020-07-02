One of the most influential names in post punk, Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave has crafted dark, romantically minded rock for over half a century, underpinned by his distinctly visceral style of songwriting. An ARIA Hall of Fame inductee, his prolific work – both solo and as the driving force of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – has bled into poetry, cinema and opera, and inspired acts from Metallica to Arctic Monkeys. Intense, emotional and transcendent, his live shows around the world have showcased his natural-born showmanship and musical ingenuity.