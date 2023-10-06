A name synonymous with electronic, Nic Fanciulli was part of the formative generation of DJs that helped carve out Ibiza’s status within dance music. Following on from two successful years running ‘La Familia’ at Ushuaia alongside Joris Voorn, 2016 saw Nic embark on his first solo residency at the iconic Pacha. With so many projects constantly in the works, Fanciulli stands out as a multifaceted artist. The DJ and producer has become famous for his high-rate output of sleek, intelligent house and techno – garnering a Grammy nomination for his remix of ’Damage’ by Tracy Thorn in 2006.