Tyler Marenyi is NGHTMRE, an LA-based groovemaker who melds flashes of trap, hip-hop and rap with EDM beats. A producer since high school, after a series of high-octane collaborations with Zhu, The Chainsmokers and A$AP Ferg, his long-awaited debut album, DRMVRSE, arrived in 2022. Hallucinogenic and immersive, the Coachella performer crafted the album especially for live settings, which explains its torrent of colossal drops and rave-ready basslines.