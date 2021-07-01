Though British-Portuguese singer-songwriter Nessi Gomes is from the small island of Guernsey, she credits her years spent living in Central America as the turning point in her musical career. Her music became more introspective as her insecurities became her primary raw material, which resulted in her 2016 debut Diamonds & Demons. She combined Fado, the wistful strain of traditional Portuguese music, with elements of electronica to create songs that she describes as “whispering witchy tales of dark and light”.