A mainstay on the UK’s reggae scene, singer, songwriter and producer Nereus Joseph’s career in music began in 1979 as the frontman of roots band Coptic Roots. Taking inspiration from reggae greats Dennis Brown and Freddie McGregor, Saint Lucian-born Joseph also established his own record label, Sirus Records, and showcases his musical versatility as he runs the gamut from lovers’ rock to zealous dancehall jams.