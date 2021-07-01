Known for their self-described “goblin metal” and green-faced mascot – guitarist and frontman John Goblikon – monster rockers Nekrogoblikon emerged from California in the mid ’00s. On 2022’s The Fundamental Slimes and Humours, the septet fuse their fanatical melodic style of metal with pangs of death metal and EDM, while live they have appeared on lineups alongside Limp Bizkit and My Chemical Romance. Incorporating stage dives, doomish riffs, prosthetics and a playful sense of humour, their shows promise to be as thrilling as they are gruesome.