Neil Cowley began his life as a classical pianist, performing a Shostakovich piano concerto at the age of 10 at Queen Elizabeth Hall. He moved onto the keyboard in his teens, playing for acts such as Mission Impossible, the Brand New Heavies, Gabrielle and Zero 7. Breaking out on his own, Cowley released his own album with two other musicians styled as the Neil Cowley Trio, performing their rich, sonorous jazz tunes on Later… With Jools Holland and picking up a BBC Jazz award in the process. Today, he performs solo, plying everything he’s learned from his meandering musical journey.