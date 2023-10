Known for their fusion of punk, funk and dense rock, Ned’s Atomic Dustbin is a five-piece band from Stouridge, England. Distinguishing themselves with their two-bass sound, the band has been experimenting with neo-goth, heavy rock and distorted sounds since their formation in the ’80s. Despite a number of lineup changes, the band has remained a staple of the British indie scene, playing NME’s Glastonbury stage, and headlining shows across the UK.