Virginia’s Naysayer have been creating anguished hardcore for over two decades. Formed in Richmond – a breeding ground of fast, loud and intense hardcore – in 2001, the Reaper Records signees’ tornado of gruff vocals, chugging bass and breakneck percussion swept through angsty releases such as 2009’s debut No Remorse and Laid to Rest (2012), and on-stage at their frenzied shows supporting Dog Eat Dog and Aussie hellraisers Speed.