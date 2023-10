Inspired by the sounds of the London streets she grew up on, vocalist, rapper and cellist Nayana IZ embellishes her ode to Indian culture with a gritty hip-hop edge. Her debut EP SMOKE & FLY (2020) boasts self-assured bars and warm, brassy flourishes of jazz. She is also a member of radical pop collective NiNE8 alongside Biig Piig and Lava La Rue.