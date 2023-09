The soft rock of easygoing Brighton quartet Nature TV marries fuzzy ’70s psychedelia with a huge helping of soul. With Clash describing their sound as “dreamily beautiful indie-pop with a subtle sense of introversion”, the band’s mellow guitars and heartbreak-revolving lyricism glide through EPs Lady Luck (2020) and Nightshift (2022). Complete with a cool composure and unassuming stage demeanour, the four-piece’s melodies seep into the walls of their intimate cosy gigs.