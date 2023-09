DJ and producer Nathan Dawe started spinning his vocal-led take on house music at just 11 years old. His appreciation for R&B and garage is clear in his projects, with samples of Sweet Female Attitude, and collaborations with Little Mix, Blackstreet and MoStack. His chart-topping dance hits have made him a mainstay in the Ibiza electronic scene, where you can catch him playing energetic blends of genres and tempos.