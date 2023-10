As a student, Nate Brazier reviewed albums from PinkPantheress, James Blake and $NOT. But now, he’s switched from critic to creator, putting out a string of ambient dance tracks – including ‘Untold’ – which set his ethereal vocals over trap and 2-step garage beats. Speaking about his music, he said, “Living in this world with my friends, every event feels monumental and every decision feels life changing. I wanted to make something that felt equally immersive and overwhelming.”