Growing up with a DJ for a father and an avid soul enthusiast for a sister, British singer-songwriter and producer Natasha Watts’s style is an expressive amalgamation of funk, neo soul and pop. A frequent vocal contributor to house jams by the likes of New York’s Victor Simonelli, Watts also opened for Gladys Knight on her seven-date UK tour in 2015, which included a performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall.