For shoegaze revivalists Narrow Head, 2022 was a big year: the Houston four-piece inked a deal with indie tastemakers Run for Cover to release their album 12th House Rock, and rerelease their independent debut, 2016’s Satisfaction. Dealing with themes of loss, emptiness and self-medication, these sombre albums are a love letter to the heavy genres of the ’90s, melding together pangs of grunge, nu and post metal.