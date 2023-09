In 2019, Naima Bock left Goat Girl – the DIY post-punk band she founded with her friends – after a six-year tenure. It wasn’t until after her stint as a gardener that the singer, songwriter and bassist released her solo debut Giant Palm with Sub Pop Records in 2022. Described by Pitchfork as a “sharply observed, sumptuously arranged album of idiosyncratic folk”, the project brims with jazz, British folk and the poetic lyricism of bossa nova.